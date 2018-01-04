Hundreds of North Koreans still working in Poland

WARSAW: Around 400 North Koreans are still working in Poland but the EU member has not issued any new work permits since August last year in compliance with a UN resolution, the Polish labor minister said on Wednesday. New UN sanctions passed against North Korea last month ban the supply of nearly 75 percent of refined oil products to Pyongyang, cap crude deliveries and order all North Koreans working abroad to be sent back by the end of 2019. Polish Labor Minister Elzbieta Rafalska told reporters in Warsaw that Poland has issued no work permits for North Koreans since August 5, 2017. During this period, “regional governors also withdrew 74 work permits,” she said. Deputy labor minister Stanislaw Szwed said that administrative measures were being used to withdraw existing permits. North Koreans are employed mainly in Polish shipyards. Tens of thousands of North Koreans work abroad in deplorable conditions, mainly in Russia and China, to generate valuable foreign currency revenue for Pyongyang.