Hundreds of policemen to guard pro-Duterte rally

Hundreds of policemen will be deployed to keep the peace and secure those who will attend the prayer vigil and concert in support of the Duterte administration at the Quirino Grandstand on Feb 25-26.

Around 200,000 supporters of the President are expected to attend to show their support to the government’s campaign against illegal drugs and corruption.

Manila Police Director Joel Coronel said he will deploy 400 to 500 policemen.

“We will coordinate closely with the organizers to ensure the safety of the attendees, around 200,000, they said,” the Manila chief of police said.

He expects the event to be peaceful. No threat to the event have been monitored by the police.

The “People’s Support Against Illegal Drugs, Poverty and Corruption” will begin at 5 p.m. on February 25. The program will continue until Sunday morning.

Supporters from Davao, Bacolod, and overseas Filipino workers in Hong Kong, Canada and Dubai will hold simultaneous rallies of similar nature.

The prayer rally and concert at the Quirino Grandstand was organized by the Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte National Executive Coordinating Committee, the movement that urged Duterte to run for President. Kenneth Hernandez