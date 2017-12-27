Hundreds of vehicles stranded after landslide in CamSur

LEGAZPI CITY: Some 100 vehicles were stranded after a landslide hit the Andaya Highway in Del Gallego town in Camarines Sur on Wednesday morning, reports reaching the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Bicol said.

The landslide, triggered by heavy rains, occurred at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday along the highway in barangay Comadaycaday, Del Gallego town, said Police Senior Insp. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, PNP Bicol spokesperson.

Huge volume of soil and boulders of rocks that loosened from a mountain slope cascaded, rendering the highway impassable to all types of vehicles, the report said.

The stranded vehicles on both sides of the highway were either bound for Manila and Bicol, Calubaquib said.

The town’s disaster authorities have alerted government engineers to clear the area of debris caused by the landslide. PNA

PNA/CC