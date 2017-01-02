Hungarian killed by neighbor in Iloilo

A HUNGARIAN was shot dead by his neighbor whom he reportedly accosted for lighting a firecracker near his house on New Year’s Day at Avida village in Barangay Balagbag, Pavia town in Iloilo. Chief Supt. Jose Gentilles, Western Visayas Police Office director, identified the victim as Da’niel Melczer, 37, residing in Jaro, Iloilo City. The suspect, Lucindo Lim, 42, seaman-neighbor of Da’niel, is now detained at Pavia Municipal Police Station. Gentiles said Melczer reportedly prevented Lim from lightning firecrackers near his house as it causes discomfort to his dogs. But instead of apologizing, the suspect allegedly took out his gun and peppered the victim with bullets. Responding policemen recovered a 9mm pistol with magazine assembly and one caliber 45 pistol from Lim.