Hungary’s Olympics hero Gyurta retires

BUDAPEST: Hungarian Olympic swimming champion Daniel Gyurta, who won gold in the 200 metres breaststroke at the London Games in 2012, announced his retirement in Budapest on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila).

“Retiring wasn’t an easy decision,” said the popular 28-year-old who also won three world titles in the same event between 2009 and 2013.

“But I was only able to give 90 percent performances lately, that’s not enough for someone who always gave 110 percent,” he said.

In 2013 Gyurta won a UNESCO International Fair Play Award after he gave a copy of his Olympic medal as a tribute to the parents of his Norwegian rival Alexander Dale Oen who died of heart failure aged 26 shortly before the Games.

AFP