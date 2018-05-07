Hungry for change

ELECTIONS Commissioner Luie Guia wrote on his Facebook page the other day that political campaigning is more for the voters than the candidate, that it should serve like a job interview for those applying for public office. Therefore, Guia said, voters should scrutinize candidates, and candidates should expound on what they will do when elected.

Guia’s Facebook post was a reminder for citizens to vote in the election of barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials on Monday next week (May 14).

The barangay (village) may be the smallest geographical political unit in the Philippines but the election of its officials is as important as the election for higher political positions because it is where policymaking begins.

It is unfortunate, however, that many Filipino voters don’t take the barangay elections seriously.

If we are to institutionalize good governance as a key principle in our political system, we should start from the barangay.

The barangay election is a good opportunity to take part in the effort to reform our political system by choosing the best candidates who actually demonstrate what public service is all about.

For good governance to exist in both theory and practice, citizens must be empowered to participate in meaningful ways in decision-making processes. To be empowered, we should exercise the right of suffrage and demand good governance, transparency, and accountability from public officials.

We should elect candidates who are accountable, effective and efficient, transparent, responsive, consensus-oriented, and passionate about public service.

The barangay would be a good training ground for those who want to beat well-entrenched political dynasties in Congress and other public offices.

Barangay officials are in the best position to feel the pulse of the public on every issue. Because of their closeness to the grassroots constituency, they are in the best position to address the needs of the communities.

Barangay elections are supposed to be non-partisan. They are typically hotly contested, particularly since barangay have been given a share of the Internal Revenue Allotment (IRA) that could run into millions of pesos each year.

Barangay leaders are entrusted with huge amounts of money that they have to manage and allocate judiciously, and not just to distribute as dole-outs to ensure their victory in succeeding elections.

Some LGUs spend most of their IRA on salaries, employing relatives and political protégés as full-time, and, at times, as so-called 15-30 or ghost employees.

The IRA is the annual share of local government units from national internal revenue taxes.

The national internal revenue taxes come from income tax, estate and donor’s tax, value-added tax, other percentage taxes and taxes imposed by special laws such as the travel tax.

The Local Government Code sets the formula for the distribution of the IRA. The national government plows back to local governments 40 percent of internal revenue collections which in turn are shared among LGUs, with barangays receiving 20 percent; provinces, 23 percent; municipalities, 34 percent; and cities, 23 percent.

The barangays’ 20 percent share of the IRA is divided among the 42,028 barangays across the country, based on the following formula: population – 60 percent, equal sharing – 40 percent.

If a barangay has a population of at least 100,000, its IRA share should not be less than P80,000 a year. The amount is charged against the 20 percent share of the barangays from the total IRA and the balance is allocated on the basis of the formula.

Barangays being the so-called first responders during calamities and disputes in the communities, the IRA certainly can help make the people feel government presence.

This is where public vigilance is called for. This is why the barangays should not be partisan. The public should watch out against partisanship, favoritism, and indiscriminate spending of the public money starting in the barangay level.

Apart from the IRA, barangays also have taxing power. They are authorized by law to generate income from taxes on stores or retailers with fixed business establishments and gross sales or receipts in the previous year of P50,000 or less in cities, and P30,000 or less in municipalities at the rate not exceeding one percent on gross sales or receipts.

Politicians know that people are hungry for change so they would go to the extent of selling their mother, so to speak, or aim for the moon and stars to get votes. We should not allow them to feed our hunger with boastful and empty promises of change because change can be for worse, not for the better, once they get your vote.

We should choose leaders who can make our communities peaceful, clean, and prosperous, and not those who would end up enriching themselves.