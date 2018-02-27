Hunky homegrown actor’s studio comeback goes unnoticed

This hunky homegrown actor’s (HHA) fame and career was honed by this top network (TN), which he left some four years ago reportedly to concentrate on his charity work.

A couple of years later, he joined a third player in the ratings game, which hardly got his career back on track. Disappointed to be sure, he took another hiatus in the United States and upon his return tried his luck again with TN’s rival studio.

For some reason, HHA’s second attempt at regaining a place in showbiz among his hunky TN batch mates just wasn’t working, so much so that the only obvious option left is to return to his original studio.

But alas, his homecoming has failed to do the trick as well, with his casting in a famous love team’s new series is hardly making noise. Even his hunky batch mate (HB), who continues to get lead roles on TV and the movies, hadn’t a clue his old friend has come home to TN.

In an interview with The Manila Times recently, HB said of HHA, “Really he’s back? That’s nice. I haven’t heard anything about it, but yeah, good for him.”

From the looks of things, it doesn’t seem like HHA’s third time to get back in the spotlight is going to be a charm.