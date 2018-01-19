So on hunt for sixth round crucial win

Defending champion Grandmaster (GM) Wesley So guns for another crucial win in the sixth round of the prestigious 2018 Tata Steel chess tournament now being held in Hiversum, Netherlands.

After a one-day break, So hopes to score another win when he faces GM Wei Yi of China.

So is currently in a three-way tie at fourth with GM Vladimir Kramnik of Russia and three-time Tata Steel titlist GM Magnus Carlsen of Norway.

All three players carry three points.

GM Viswanathan Anand of India, GM Anish Giri of the Netherlands and GM Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan are leading with 3.5 points each.

After facing Wei, So will battle Giri (seventh round), Kramnik (eighth), GM Peter Svidler of Russia (ninth), Carlsen (10th), GM Gawain Jones of England (11th), Anand (12th) and GM Hou Yifan of China (13th).

