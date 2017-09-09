Hurricane Harvey affects top Houston courses

Most golf courses in the Houston area sustained damage from flooding associated with Hurricane Harvey, Houston-based golfadvisor.com writer Mike Bailey reported. That includes several courses ranked in The Dallas Morning News’ Top 100 in Texas.

No. 1 Whispering Pines in Trinity escaped severe damage, though head pro Chris Rowe said the course received 18 inches of rain. In addition to debris strewn on the course, the No. 15 island green came within two feet of being submerged.

Rowe said Whispering Pines, which traditionally opens for the fall on the Tuesday after Labor Day, will have to push the opening back, possibly to the following weekend.

“We’re blessed and thankful,” he said. “We’ll bounce back and put the No. 1 course back on track.”

Bluejack National, the Tiger Woods design that debuted this year as the No. 3 course in the state, is in Montgomery, 52 miles northwest of downtown Houston.

Casey Paulson, president of Bluejack National, said the course received about 20 inches of rain and lost 15 trees but had no structural damage.

“We will spend the rest of the week cleaning up the course from the rain runoff and debris,” he said. “Hopefully, we can restore and reopen this weekend.”

Courses farther south did not fare as well.

Champions Golf Club, with the No. 12 Cypress Course and No. 29 Jackrabbit Course, is flooded, as are No. 20 River Oaks Country Club, No. 23 Lakeside Country Club and No. 25 Houston Country Club.

No. 51 Golf Club of Houston, which hosted the Shell Houston Open, has several holes under water, Bailey reported. Memorial Park, No. 25 among The News’ top 50 courses open to the public, also is flooded.

