Husband’s imprisonment not ground for annulling marriage

Dear PAO,

I am a battered wife. Because of my husband’s maltreatment of me and our daughter, I filed a criminal case, particularly for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9262 or the Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children Act of 2004, against him. He was found guilty for the crime charged and sentenced to be imprisoned. Three years have lapsed from the promulgation of judgment against my husband, and he is still imprisoned. Considering the circumstances that our marriage has suffered, can I file for the annulment of my case based on the judgment by the court that I was a victim under RA 9262?

Thank you, Betchay

Dear Betchay,

A promulgation of judgment convicting your husband for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9262 to suffer imprisonment is not a ground to annul your marriage. Executive Order 209, as amended or the Family Code of the Philippines, particularly Article 55, provides that a final judgment sentencing the respondent to imprisonment is only a ground to file a petition for legal separation.

“Art. 55. A petition for legal separation may be filed on any of the following grounds:

Repeated physical violence or grossly abusive conduct directed against the petitioner, a common child or child of the petitioner;

xxx;

xxx;

Final judgment sentencing the respondent to imprisonment of more than six years, even if pardoned;

xxx”

Moreover, pursuant to the Family Code, specifically Articles 35, 36, 37 and 38, only the following circumstances are considered as valid grounds for the annulment or declaration of absolute nullity of marriage, to wit: (i) either party is below 18 years of age, even with the consent of parents or guardians; (ii) marriage was solemnized by a person not legally authorized to perform marriages, unless it was contracted with either or both parties believing in good faith that the solemnizing officer had the legal authority to do so; (iii) marriage was solemnized without license, except those allowed under the law; (iv) bigamous or polygamous marriages not falling under Article 41; (v) marriage was contracted through mistake of one contracting party as to the identity of the other; (vi) subsequent marriages that are void under Article 53; (vii) either party was psychologically incapacitated to comply with the essential marital obligations of marriage at the time of the celebration of the marriage; (viii) incestuous marriages; (ix) marriages which are void from the beginning for reasons of public policy.

Articles 35, 36, 37 and 38 of the law are quoted below:

“Art. 35. The following marriages shall be void from the beginning:

(1) Those contracted by any party below eighteen years of age even with the consent of parents or guardians;

(2) Those solemnized by any person not legally authorized to perform marriages unless such marriages were contracted with either or both parties believing in good faith that the solemnizing officer had the legal authority to do so;

(3) Those solemnized without license, except those covered by the preceding chapter;

(4) Those bigamous or polygamous marriages not falling under Article 41;

(5) Those contracted through mistake of one contracting party as to the identity of the other; and

(6) Those subsequent marriages that are void under Article 53.

“Art. 36. A marriage contracted by any party who, at the time of the celebration, was psychologically incapacitated to comply with the essential marital obligations of marriage, shall likewise be void even if such incapacity becomes manifest only after its solemnization. (As amended by Executive Order 227)

“Art. 37. Marriages between the following are incestuous and void from the beginning, whether relationship between the parties be legitimate or illegitimate:

(1) Between ascendants and descendants of any degree; and

(2) Between brothers and sisters, whether of the full or half blood. (81a)

“Art. 38. The following marriages shall be void from the beginning for reasons of public policy:

(1) Between collateral blood relatives whether legitimate or illegitimate, up to the fourth civil degree;

(2) Between step-parents and step-children;

(3) Between parents-in-law and children-in-law;

(4) Between the adopting parent and the adopted child;

(5) Between the surviving spouse of the adopting parent and the adopted child;

(6) Between the surviving spouse of the adopted child and the adopter;

(7) Between an adopted child and a legitimate child of the adopter;

(8) Between adopted children of the same adopter; and

(9) Between parties where one, with the intention to marry the other, killed that other person’s spouse, or his or her own spouse. (82)”

Applying the foregoing to your case, a judgment by the court sentencing your husband to imprisonment for the violation of RA 9262 is not a ground for the annulment of your marriage considering that the grounds provided by law for the annulment of marriage are exclusive.

We find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. The opinion may vary when the facts are changed or elaborated.

We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

Editor’s note: Dear PAO is a daily column of the Public Attorney’s Office. Questions for Chief Acosta may be sent to dearpao@manilatimes.net.