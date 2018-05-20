HVT TARLAC VILLAGE CHAIRMAN FALLS

CAMP MACABULOS, Tarlac City: Police arrested the chairman of Barangay Lourdes here during a buy-bust conducted in his house on Friday. Senior Supt. Ritchie Medardo Posadas, Tarlac police provincial director, identified the suspect as Edison Diaz, 41, listed as high-value target (HVT) by the police for illegal drug activities. Joint elements of the provincial investigation branch and drug enforcement unit under Supt. Luis Ventura, in coordination with Tarlac City police station and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, arrested Diaz and seized from him an undetermined amount of shabu placed in one medium-sized chocolate box, two sachets of shabu and a transparent plastic bag with marijuana. The search was conducted in the presence of Diaz’s spouse, village officials, members of media and representatives from the Department of Justice.

with GABY B. KEITH and LEANDER C. DOMINGO