Hydration versus moisturization

Not many people know that skin can be moisturized without being properly hydrated. Hydration and moisturization are actually two different things. Hydration is ensuring skin cells retain more water, resulting in healthier and younger-looking skin. Moisturizing, meanwhile, is applying a protective layer on skin to ensure that the moisture in cells is not lost.

Dullness and tightness are telltale signs of dehydrated skin. When skin is rough, dry or flaky—or all of the above—a moisturizer is needed to retain skin’s lipid barrier. The result is healthy skin that is soft and smooth.

Sure, drinking water keeps a person hydrated but topical hydration registers more immediate results: younger-looking skin and well-functioning skin cells.

If a person only uses a moisturizer, it may help ease dry skin, but it does not address the cause of the problem and, chances are, he or she will need to reapply throughout the day. To make your skin truly healthy, applying a hydrating lotion to plump up cells is needed.

Hydrators and moisturizers should be used in tandem for to have healthy, hydrated, smooth and supple skin. Humectant ingredients in hydrators, like glycerin, can attract water from the surroundings by absorbing them, then binding them to the skin.

A recommended daily skin routine includes adding hydrating lotion first followed by a non-greasy, non-comedogenic and fragrance free moisturizer.

Another common misconception is that people with oily skin do not need hydrator. They do but they may need to apply moisturizers less often.

Here are a few more tips:

Use fragrance free, non-comedogenic products that will hydrate and moisturize your skin, but will not irritate or clog pores.

Exfoliate before hydrating and moisturizing. This way, the dead skin cells that may hamper skin’s absorption will be removed.

As much as possible, do not take hot showers or baths, because heat reduces skin’s moisture and protective oils.

When the weather feels like it is drying out the skin, have a water spritzer handy to keep skin moist.