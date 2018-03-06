Hydro project oppositor slain

A TRIBAL leader and activist strongly opposing a dam project in the Cordillera region was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen who barged into his house in Kiangan, Ifugao. Ricardo Pugong Mayumi, 52, member of Ifugao Peasant Movement (IPM), died from multiple gunshot wounds on Friday night inside his house in Barangay Ambabag, Kiangan.

Witnesses said they saw one of the suspects wearing a black jacket and a bonnet while the other was wearing a brown jacket and a helmet. The IPM, in a statement, condemned in strongest terms the killing of Mayumi who was opposing the Santa Clara Power Corp.

Quadriver mini-hydro project in Tinoc, Ifugao. The dam project aims to tap the hydro-electric potentials of several rivers in Ifugao.

The IPM said Mayumi has been very active in dialogues with the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, as well as with members of the House of Representatives concerning the project.

“Ten members of the IPM, including Mayumi, have received death threats using the picture of ‘gamong,’ the Ifugao burial blanket,” IPM said, alleging that those behind the threats are goons hired by the project proponents.