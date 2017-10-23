Hyundai car grand prize at 2017 International Bazaar

Visitors will get a chance to win a Hyundai car as the grand prize at the 2017 International Bazaar raffle draw next month.

Others will have a shot at airline tickets, hotel accommodations, livelihood bundles and interesting prizes at this year’s bazaar–a one-day event scheduled for Novermber 26– which will showcase holiday products from 40 countries and the best from the Philippines at affordable prices.

Set at the Philippine International Convention Center at the Cultural Center of the Philippines Complex in Pasay City, the International Bazaar is open to shoppers from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Entrance tickets are available at P150 each and raffle tickets at P250 each.

Visitors will have 150 booths to choose from for their Yuletide purchases.

The year 2017 marks the 51st anniversary of the International Bazaar Foundation Inc. (IBF), the sponsor of the much-awaited bazaar, and headed by Taguig City Mayor Maria Laarni Cayetano.

Wives of officials of the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Spouses of Heads of Mission or SHOM are helping out to ensure the success of the 2017 edition of the Christmas treat.

In store for visitors are handcrafted bags made from recycled plastic straws, jewelry from carabao horns and piña woven garments, among other “green” items.

There will be 12 food tables where shoppers and food lovers can get a chance to taste authentic dishes from the participating countries.

The Metro Manila Mayors Spouses Foundation will also take part in the bazaar to exhibit distinct products from the different cities in Metro Manila in order to help promote Filipino-made items to the international community.

An international merchants section will be added this year to accommodate products of countries whose embassies are not joining.

With its theme, “Where the World Shops and Builds Hope,” proceeds from the one-day event will be donated to the IBF, which will then use them for the “IBF Living Traditions Livelihood Center,” a new project that aims to preserve the traditional craftsmanship of the Filipino culture.

The bazaar also aims to help its beneficiaries to be financially and economically independent as they learn to create crafts the way generations of Filipinos have traditionally created them.

“The ‘Living Traditions’ is actually a dream to be able to set up a training center that will showcase the Philippines’ rich culture and tradition,” Cayetano said at a news conference where she unveiled the bazaar on Thursday.

“We have yet to see a training center focusing on the rich traditions of the Philippines. If we don’t do something now, the traditional industries will die if we don’t give importance to our culture, tradition, and history,” she added.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the SHOM for the benefit of various institutions for women and children who are abused and abandoned, and for projects of fellow non-profit foundations.

The Spouses of Heads of Missions has been involved in the International Bazaar for more than 50 years with the mission to raise funds for charities for women and children.

Its president, Susan Fries, reported that they had “helped in the renovation of a home for abused children and built a library in a home for abused girls.”

During the news conference, the urgent need of help for the war-torn city of Marawi was brought up.

“I also think our partners, the SHOM and others, are also willing to help with the efforts in rebuilding Marawi. I think this is a given, it’s just a matter of sitting down and identifying how much money we will allocate in the rehabilitation efforts in Marawi,” Cayetano said.