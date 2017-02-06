Hyundai celebrates Valentine’s Day with ‘MWAH’

Longing for a loyal and reliable companion? For the entire month of love, you can have your Hyundai romance with the MWAH (Madly Wanting a Hyundai) promo, which offers low down deals on the hottest Hyundai cars.

To help you find your soulmate of a ride, the MWAH promo allows you to get the car of your dreams with affordable low down-payment schemes.

If you want a car that’s as dynamic as your feelings, the Hyundai Elantra 2.0 Limited AT can be yours with an all-in down-payment of only P58,000.

The compact SUV of your dreams, the Hyundai Tucson 2.0 GL 6MT 2WD, can be yours with an all-in down-payment of only P120,000; while the family-friendly Grand Starex 2.5 GL 5MT (Diesel) can be yours with an all-in down-payment of only P168,000. For those who seek a smooth sedan that exudes sophistication in any situation, say yes to the Hyundai Sonata with zero-percent monthly interest up to two years at 50-percent down-payment.

But the romance doesn’t end there! MWAH promo buyers can get the chance to be one of the three lucky winners of a free trip for two to Jeju Island, Singapore or Hong Kong.

The exciting low down-payment schemes are also available for other Hyundai models; so rush to the nearest Hyundai dealership. Promo runs up to February 28, 2017 only.

For more details, visit hyundai.ph or facebook.com/hyundaph.

