Hyundai contributes to improve human PH capital

Hyundai Asia Resources Inc. (HARI), the official Philippine distributor of Hyundai passenger and commercial vehicles, in partnership with Plan International, is set to inaugurate in April 2018 the Hyundai Dream Center Philippines (HDCP), a world-class training and education hub for developing skills in the automotive industry.

The undertaking was formally announced on December 5, 2017 at its projected home base, the Hyundai Logistics Center (HLC) in Calamba, Laguna.

HDCP adds to the growing number of Hyundai Dream Centers established in four countries since 2013. HARI is the first distributor in the Hyundai global community to be tapped as training partner of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC) Korea. The current batch of Dream Centers established in Asia and Africa engage local vocational schools to craft and impart their training modules.

Driven by the vision to develop the Filipinos’ competitiveness in technical education, HDCP will implement a wide-ranging training curriculum to equip HARI employees and chosen scholars on the latest skills and technology in the automotive industry.

HARI president and chief executive officer Ma. FePerez-Agudo said, “Keeping up with the fast pace of digital transformation in our business, HARI is out to foster quality education that will take the local automotive industry forward. HDCP represents HARI’s commitment, not only to improve the competence of our people, but also to educate bright young Filipinos to begin careers in manufacturing and automotive technology.”

In the 2017 World Economic Forum (WEF) Global Competitiveness Report, the Philippines ranked at 56th behind Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand. The WEF Report ranked 137 economies on country-level data covering 12 categories or pillars, including institutions, infrastructure, macroeconomic environment, and education, among others. In the Higher Education and Training indicator, the country took the 58th spot; 62nd in Innovation, and 83rd in Technological Readiness.

“This new Hyundai investment on our shores is a timely development,” said Agudo, who revealed details of the program. “Noteworthy to HDCP is the scholarship program for Filipino out-of-school youth, whom we can fully support in vehicle repair and maintenance training. In partnership with Plan International, HARI will offer opportunities to outstanding and promising students- contributing to HMC’s commitment to cultivate the youth’s strong potential.” HMC has declared to build one new Dream Center every year in different countries.”

Scholars that finish theprogram are envisioned to be employed by Hyundai dealerships, and so augment HARI’s award-winning automotive service staff. In 2017, HMC recognized HARI for exemplary after-sales service in the passenger car and commercial vehicle categories. The company also ranked second in the 2017 JD Power Philippines Customer Service Index Study, an award based on 1,951owners of new vehicles that brought their cars to an authorized Hyundai service center.

“We are absolutely committed to contributing to the Philippines’ global competitiveness by setting the bar for automotive education and training as high as we can. HDCP is our tangible way of driving human capital development in the country, while making an impact in the future of our youth,” Agudo added.