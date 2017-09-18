Hyundai eyes four cars for WRC 2018 season

Hyundai Motorsport could enter four drivers in the final two rounds of the current World Rally Championship (WRC) season ahead of a possible four-car campaign in 2018.

Team principal Michel Nandan hinted that title challenger Thierry Neuville, newly signed Andreas Mikkelsen, Hayden Paddon and Dani Sordo could all be entered at the Dayinsure Wales Rally GB in late October and the Kennards Hire Rally Australia in mid November.

He also confirmed the Korean manufacturer was considering a four-car team for 2018, when Mikkelsen is expected to join the squad alongside the other trio, who are already contracted.

Nandan said the availability of spare parts meant it was not possible to enter four drivers for the mixed surface RallyRACC Catalunya – Rally de España in early October, where Mikkelsen will replace Paddon.

“We’re quite deep in the season and have a certain amount of parts, and enough to do like it should be for the championship, with spares. Why it was not considered for Spain is that you have Tarmac and gravel so you need more parts, and it was not reasonable,” he said.

Hyundai recruited Mikkelsen to enhance its flagging title bid in the manufacturers’ series, in which it lies 64 points behind M-Sport World Rally Team. Results in Spain will determine the entry strategy for the gravel rounds in Britain and Australia.

“We have looked at it and we could put four cars. It doesn’t mean it will be like that but we’re looking at that because it’s also in the interests of Hyundai for the championship,” Nandan said.

“We have to try to do it and there we could do it. It depends where we will be [in the championshi]. I think a lot of things still need to be done, even if there are only three rallies left, but we will see how the situation will be,” he added.

Looking ahead, Nandan said 2018’s strategy would be finalized shortly.

“We have our three drivers from this year under contract until the end of 2018. Nothing is still done with Andreas at the moment,” he said.

“It’s true we are looking at the possibility of four cars but for this we need to have some approval because budget is concerned for that. This should be decided in the next weeks,” Nandan added.