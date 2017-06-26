Hyundai to hold 3rd National Car Wash Weekend

Hyundai Asia Resources, Inc (HARI) will hold the Hyundai National Car Wash Weekend on July 1-2 at authorized dealerships, nationwide.

Now on its third successful run, the two-day event will allow Hyundai customers to give their vehicles a full vehicle pampering inside and out. The usual exterior wash, vacuum and tire black are combined with the 23-point check-up using the Global Diagnostic System (GDS) Tool.

And the treat just keeps on getting better as customers will get a limited edition golf umbrella if they sign up for a Hyundai MasterCard.

Hyundai MasterCard offers an unparalleled 5-percent fuel rebate from all fuel stations nationwide, 10-percent discount on preventive maintenance services, labor and parts, and P1,000 welcome voucher that may be used for services at any Hyundai dealership nationwide.

This exciting weekend offering is testament to Hyundai’s thrust of becoming a lifetime partner of Filipinos through the “Gusto.Kaya.Sama” or GKS campaign.

HARI, the official distributor of Hyundai passenger and commercial vehicles in the Philippines, has been hailed four times as Hyundai’s Asia-Pacific Distributor of the Year (2005, 2006, 2008 and 2013), and Hyundai Global Distributor of the Year 2010 and 2016. HARI boasts of a 42-strong dealer network, superior after-sales, dealer and customer relations support, and an enviable roster comprising the Grand Starex, Grand Starex Super Express, Santa Fe, Tucson, Veloster, Sonata, Elantra, Accent Hatchback, Accent Sedan and Eon.