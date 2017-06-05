HYUNDAI INAUGURATES COMMERCIAL VEHICLE DEALERSHIP IN CAINTA

Hyundai Asia Resources Inc. (HARI), the Philippines’ official distributor of Hyundai vehicles, recently held the groundbreaking ceremony for a Hyundai truck and bus dealership that is strategically located in the eastern part of the metropolis.

The newly-minted Hyundai Trucks and Buses Cainta (HTBC) is under Shaw Auto Resources Inc. (SARI), one of the largest networks of Hyundai dealerships in the country. It was also the hardworking team that bagged the 2016 Hyundai Dealer of the Year award.

Felix Limcaoco 3rd, HTBC president, said, “From the winning team behind the 2016 Hyundai Dealer of the Year, Shaw Automotive Resources Inc. is proud to continue its strong partnership with Hyundai Asia Resources Inc. by adding Hyundai trucks and buses to its roster of business and people movers here in the growing municipality of Cainta, Rizal.”

“This groundbreaking signifies that we continue to bravely step up together, with SARI leading the charge of our ‘Gusto Revolution,’ and complementing our strong passenger car business with the promising commercial vehicle business,” said HARI President and Chief Executive Officer Ma. Fe Perez-Agudo. “Let us continue to redefine the face of mobility, in and from Cainta, with HTBC as Hyundai’s standard bearer! Gusto Natin. Kaya Natin. Sama Tayo sa magandang kinabukasan ng Cainta [We want. We can. We are one for a Cainta’s better future].”

“Gusto Ko, Kaya Ko, Sama Tayo,” Hyundai Philippines’ nationwide brand campaign, is inspired, conceived and driven by the Filipino customer’s dreams, needs and values, crowning Hyundai’s 16 years as the Filipino’s lifetime partner for mobility and beyond.

Seated in the heart of Rizal province, Cainta is a first-class urban municipality that serves as Manila’s secondary gateway to the rest of the province. This location allows HTBC to tap into a new market as well as efficiently address the mounting freight, payload and mass mobility needs of the major industrial and commercial accounts in Cainta, Marikina, Antipolo and the rest of Eastern Rizal.

HARI has been the official Philippine distributor of Hyundai vehicles since 2001. It has successfully evolved into one of the leading and most trusted providers of world-class and cost-effective mobility solutions in the country. Hyundai Motor Company (HMC) of South Korea appointed HARI as the official Philippine distributor of Hyundai Commercial Vehicles on February 15, 2016, thus completing its product offerings to the market. And in time for its 16th anniversary, HARI bagged the Global Distributor of the Year 2016 award, its second from HMC.