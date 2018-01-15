Hyundai Nexo fuel cell crossover charges faster than a Tesla

Widely known around the world for making fuel cell cars, Hyundai unveiled its new fuel cell crossover SUV called the Nexo during last week’s CES 2018 held at Las Vegas.

The car will also signal the South Korean manufacturer’s initial application of autonomous driving into their production vehicles, while continuing their efforts in producing hydrogen fuel cell cars since the introduction of the Tucson FCEV, Hyundai’s first mass-produced hydrogen fuel cell vehicle. The carmaker is aiming to introduce a total of 18 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles by 2025, which kick started with the Ioniq city car.

“Hydrogen energy is the key to building a more sustainable society. Hyundai Motor Co. has already taken a lead in hydrogen technology with introduction of Tucson fuel cell. Yet as another result of this earth-saving effort, today, I am so proud to introduce to you our second-generation fuel cell electric vehicle, which is a culmination of our cutting-edge technologies,” Hyundai Vice Chairman Woong-chul Yang said in a statement.

The new Nexo sits on a new platform, while maintaining the proportions of its predecessor, the Tucson. This allows the car’s powertrain and fuel tank to be better packaged, and allows for more space and lighter weight, which allows for better acceleration and efficiency. It has a maximum range of 370 miles (592 kilometers), 30 percent more than the Tucson’s 265 miles (424 kilometers). Hyundai also claimed that it can be fully refuelled within five minutes, faster than charging a Tesla.

It can sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill in 9.5 seconds, which Hyundai claims is faster than the old Tucson FCEV, and is comparable with the likes of Toyota’s Mirai FCEV and Honda’s Clarity FCEV.

New driver assistant technology are standard on the Nexo, such as the Blind Spot View Monitor, which utilizes wide angle cameras fitted on both sides of the car, to monitor areas that are not seen by the side and rear view mirrors. Also, Lane Following Assist automatically adjusts the steering of the car to keep the Nexo centered in is respective lane, and coupled with its new Highway Driving Assist, which utilizes sensor around the car, it allows safer highway driving by automatically adjusting the speed of the vehicle. A remote parking system allows the car to park itself with a push of the button, without involving the driver. This system is similar to the ones employed by BMW and Tesla.

The Nexo will be first available in select markets early this year, most likely in countries where hydrogen stations are available such as South Korea and in parts of Europe.

