HYUNDAI optimistic despite train law

Hyundai Asia Resources, Inc. (HARI), the official distributor of Hyundai vehicles in the Philippines, registered bearish sales in the first four months of 2018. By the end of April, the brand posted a conservative 11,076 units sold or a 2.5-percent dip from previous year sales of 11,362 units. In April 2018 alone, sales slowed down by 7.0 percent to 2,345 as compared to the 2,521 units sold the same period in 2017.

“The minute impact of the TRAIN Law in the sale of Hyundai vehicles only shows the capacity of the brand in weathering any uncertainties in the auto industry. Automotive consumers remain responsive and the brand would continue to satisfy them with its line-up of best-in-class products and services,” said Ma. Fe Perez-Agudo, HARI president and chief executive officer.

Hyundai’s volume driver, the passenger car (PC) segment, showed the best performance by contributing close to three-fourth of the brand’s sales. This would amount to 7,811 total unit sales for the month of January to April 2018, a 0.7-percent increase compared to the same period of the previous year. Given this, the Accent and Eon remained unscathed as their growth was barely tempered amidst the lingering effects of the TRAIN bill by registering sales of 5,113 and 2,168 units, respectively.

For the light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment, first quarter sales slowed by 9.5 percent from 3,609 units in the first four months of 2017 to 3,265 units in the same period of 2018. Sales in April, however, performed better than expected by declining by only 2.0 percent. The brand sold 739 units in April 2018, compared to 754 sold in April 2017.

Sales and economic outlook

Optimistic expectations persist for the Philippine economy as it is expected to pick up the pace in the first quarter of 2018. Higher household and consumer spending is thank for as it would greatly equalizer any tipping effects produced by the high inflation and the growing trade deficit. Demand-side factors are seen to be the main factors for such a positive view, with OFW remittances, a stable labor market, and increasing investments from positive sentiments of the current administration’s “Build, Build, Build” initiative.

As the effects of the TRAIN law begin to peak, Hyundai remains buoyant to its effects. The minimal effects TRAIN had in affecting the brand’s growth trajectory only shows the capacity Hyundai has in weathering any uncertainties faced by the automotive industry.