Hyundai PH off to strong start in 2017

Hyundai Asia Resources, Inc. (HARI), the official distributor of Hyundai vehicles in the Philippines, is off to the races as it posted 18-percent sales growth year-on-year in January, moving a total of 2,817 units. The overall growth was driven by a 29 percent increase in passenger car sales, led by the Accent, the brand’s sub-compact passenger car, HARI’s best-selling nameplate with a 124-percent increase compared to its January 2016 sales. “Our strong start in 2017 is a testament of the market’s welcome response to our long-standing commitment of providing high-quality, best-in-class, and customer-focused products and services,” said HARI President and Chief Executive Officer Ma. Fe Perez-Agudo commented.

HYUNDAI PH PHOTO