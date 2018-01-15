Hyundai PH puts up outreach center for auto repair scholars

HYUNDAI Asia Resources Inc. (HARI), the Philippines’ official distributor of Hyundai passenger and commercial vehicles, has partnered with Hyundai Motor Company of South Korea (HMC) in launching an outreach program for out-of-school youth trained in auto repair and maintenance, at the Hyundai Logistics Center in Calamba, Laguna.

HARI said the Hyundai Dream Center Philippines (HDCP) aimed to give deserving out-of-school youth a brighter future in the automotive industry.

The project manager of the center will be Plan International Philippines, a global humanitarian organization that has been campaigning for children’s rights to health care, education, and a better quality of life since 1961 in the Philippines.

Targeted to be operational by March 2018, HDCP is set to be a haven for the first batch of out-of-school youth/scholars with the aptitude and potential to pursue a productive career in automobile repair and maintenance.

Scholars who have successfully completed their training increase their chances of being absorbed by the local industry, including HARI’s own 42-strong nationwide dealer network.

“In today’s fast-paced automotive industry, highly skilled technicians who are gifted with innovative minds and dedicated spirit are much in demand,” said HARI President and CEO Ma. Fe Perez-Agudo.

“Aware of this need, HARI and HMC through HDCP are committed to empower scholars in this field of expertise and consequently provide our industry with world-class professionals who can advance the country’s competitiveness in the regional and global arenas,” she added.

Agudo said HARI will support the education of youth and will offer them employment opportunities after graduation

“HDCP is boosting their chances of making their dreams for a better life come true,” she said.