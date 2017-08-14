Hyundai sets talent search

Hyundai Motorsport has revealed details of a new talent scheme to identify and nurture the career of a future world rally championship star driver.

As part of the Hyundai Motorsport driver development program, the German-based squad will choose one driver from a shortlist of 16 hopefuls to participate in World Rally Championship (WRC) 2 events next year in an i20 R5 car.

The process starts this month, when all 16 candidates will visit the team’s Alzenau base for a selection event where they will be assessed in areas like technical understanding, PR skills, and communication with mechanics and engineers.

A maximum of eight drivers, and their respective co-drivers, will progress to a second round in September, when their driving will be assessed on asphalt and gravel. The winning crew will be announced later in the year.

A panel of Hyundai team management will be involved in the selection process, including team principal Michel Nandan, team manager Alain Penasse, customer racing manager Andrea Adamo and director of marketing and PR Stefan Ph Henrich.

Nandan believes the scheme will help unearth the next generation of WRC stars.

“There is so much untapped talent; we want to help nurture the stars of tomorrow. We will put initial candidates through the ultimate assessment to identify the best on the market,” he said.