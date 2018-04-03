Hyundai shuttles entrepreneurship mentors

Hyundai was the official mobility partner of the recently concluded first Asean Mentorship for Entrepreneurs Network (AMEN). AMEN, a flagship program of the Asean Business Advisory Council (ABAC), was launched in November2017 and designed to accelerate the scaling of the small enterprises in Southeast Asia through mentorship.

The H350, Hyundai’s luxe, highly-customizable 14-seater van, ably transported delegates to venues of AMEN’s first activity, the “Mentoring the Mentors” program, which was held back-to-back with the 10th Filipina Entrepreneurship Summit (FES10). Four hundred and fifty mentors from the public and private sectors from the Asean region were in attendance.

The Hyundai-AMEN partnership comes at the heels of Hyundai’s successful mobility partnership with the Asean Summit in November 2017.

“The partnership is a testament to our continuous commitment to the purpose of Asean, that is, to accelerate growth through enhanced cooperation within the Asean community. We are proud to be part of the Asean network – this time, highlighting the role of mentorship in empowering SMEs [small and medium enterprises]in the Philippines. True to Hyundai’s vision to enhance people’s lives, this partnership signifies our support for the aspirations of entrepreneurs and, ultimately, of the Asean business community,” said Hyundai Asia Resources Inc. president and chief executive officer Ma. Fe Perez-Agudo.

The presence of Hyundai in AMEN likewise reflects the Korean automotive giant’s confidence in the country’s buoyant business and investment climate, and in the Philippines as a gateway to regional expansion.