Hyundai steers industry toward culture of innovation

Hyundai Asia Resources, Inc. (HARI), the official distributor of Hyundai vehicles in the Philippines, brought together experts from the automotive industry and thought leaders from private businesses and multi-lateral organizations in a groundbreaking knowledge forum, dubbed the Hyundai Innovation Congress (iCON), aimed to generate a new culture of innovation in the industry.

With the theme, “Harnessing Accessible and Responsive Innovation,” the first ever icon formed part of the grand kickoff of the highly anticipated Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) 2017.

In a welcome contrast to the high-octane MIAS fever, a cozy coffee lounge setting provided the backdrop to the iCON, held at the Amorsolo and Hidalgo Halls of the World Trade Center. Drenched in the stimulating aroma of freshly ground coffee, the atmosphere invited good conversations and intellectually challenging arguments among innovation leaders and enthusiasts, with topics ranging from disruptive transformation, to the impacts of the digital revolution, and even the global trends that affect consumer behavior.

HARI President and Chief Executive Officer Ma. Fe Perez-Agudo noted, “The Hyundai Innovation Congress is designed to be a regular platform to spark dialogue, challenge the status quo, and come up with smart, relevant, and do-able measures that will guide business strategies in the years to come. It is a call for all sectors to embrace innovation—our winning chip in the face of the IT revolution.”

Through the iCON, HARI signifies its support for the national agenda of establishing a robust innovation culture. The government, through Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato dela Peña, expressed support for this trailblazing endeavor and recognized HARI as a champion of innovation in the private sector.