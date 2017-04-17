Hyundai’s Genesis: The next level of luxury

Get ready for a game-changer in the Philippines’ luxury vehicle segment.

Unveiled at the Manila International Auto Show 2017, the Genesis G90 was a surprise even to somewhat jaded auto writers and other experts who are used to seeing the first edition of new models.

“It is a car born with raw talent, bred to be graceful and poised under any circumstance, and trained to perform with smoothness and silence that can only be defined as ‘athletic elegance’,” Hyundai enthused in their press material, and rightly so: The Genesis G90, the flagship model of Genesis Motors, the luxury vehicle division of South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Company, was indeed a show-stopper.

Striking design

“When Genesis designers set out to make the G90, they diligently studied that moment when an archer draws back the bow and prepares to unleash the perfectly balanced tension that propels an arrow to its target — a perfect fusion of power and poise.” Hyundai said.

Sleekly swept headlamps and a wide grill are capped with Genesis’ new winged emblem, and give the car a striking look from all four sides. Both muscular and groomed, the G90 – which is said to have undergone extensive wind-tunnel design – has a smoothly aerodynamic profile without a harsh look, a car that would look equally comfortable pulling up in front of a five-star hotel, or pulling away on the highway.

Promising power

While we here at Fast Times are yet to get our hands on the wheel of the Genesis G90, its mechanical specifications are impressive, more so because of the stylish sedan’s descent from Hyundai’s tried-and-true engineering.

The G90 comes with a 5.0-liter GDI 32-valve V8 from Hyundai’s award-winning Tau family of engines, a powerful mill that delivers 425 horsepower and a stunning 519 Nm of torque. It is paired with a Shiftronic-equipped 8-speed automatic transmission offering three driving modes, Smart, Eco, and Individual, which is customized to the driver.

All this power is contained in an extremely safety-conscious package. The body contains 51.7 percent Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) that is designed to withstand collisions from any direction. Aside from having adaptive suspension control (a marriage of integrated chassis control and electronic suspension control), the G90 is also equipped with intelligent features such as Lane Departure Assist, Blind Spot Detection, front and rear proximity sensors, and nine airbags.

Human-centered design

With interior trim making liberal use of Nappa leather and a variety of hardwoods, one of the key goals of the G90’s designers was to build an extraordinarily quiet car. The G90 interior is a comfortable retreat from the outside world, with peace and quiet achieved with double soundproof glass and triple seal weatherstrips.

Modern conveniences are abundantly provided for the Genesis G90’s occupants as well. An advanced multimedia and navigation system features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display for the front seats and two 9.2-inch monitors for the rear seats. Air conditioning is thoughtfully distributed in three zones (driver, front passenger, and rear passengers), and for music lovers, the car is equipped with a 17-speaker sound system.

The experts are evidently impressed as well; although a relative newcomer, the Genesis G90 has already been awarded the coveted Good Design award from the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design.

Although the final price in the Philippines is not yet known, SRP as of the time of MIAS 2017 was P7,528,000. To learn more, visit www.hyundai.ph or one of Hyundai Asia Resources Inc’s 42-strong dealer network in the country.