I-ACT to conduct Anti smoke-belching operations in Aklan

The Inter-agency Council for Traffic (I-ACT) on Tuesday said it is conducting Tanggal Bulok, Tanggal Usok in Kalibo and prior to the shutdown of the Boracay island on Thursday. “We recognize the problems Boracay is facing and we are here to lend a hand in resolving its worsening conditions,” I-ACT Head Thomas Orbos said in a statement. The I-ACT has been asked to intervene and conduct anti-colorum operations in respective areas by the local governments of Kalibo and Caticlan in Aklan. Orbos said they will also study green transport in Boracay to lessen, if not eliminate, environmental risks in the island brought about by excessive smoke emission from vehicles. President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the closure of Boracay for six months after several establishments in the island have been found violating environmental laws.