I gave P10M to De Lima – Sebastian

Kidnapping convict Jaybee Sebastian on Monday said he gave millions in drug money to former Justice Secretary Leila de Lima to help bankroll her senatorial bid in the May 2016 elections.

During the House of Representatives’ justice committee hearing on the alleged illegal drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prison, Sebastian testified that he gave P2 million a month to De Lima through her security aide, Joenel Sanchez.

From March to May 2015, he said he gave a total of P10 million to Sanchez.

Sebastian said he was not able to meet the monthly quota when it was raised from P2 million to P5 million.

”From March to May 2015, I was able to give an amount of P10 million to Joenel to fund (former DOJ) Sec. Leila de Lima‘s (senatorial bid) for the upcoming (2016) elections until he said that my monthly quota is P5 million,” Sebastian said in Filipino.

Sebastian, however, denied that he was “untouchable” inside the NBP because of his links with De Lima.

”Ang totoo po ay si (Herbert) Colanggo [sic]ang siyang tunay na malakas sa BuCor (Bureau of Corrections) at kay DOJ Secretary De Lima (It was Herbert Colonggo who really had the clout),” Sebastian said, adding that Colanggo had the capacity to smuggle in contraband items, allow gambling activities, and hold weekly concerts inside the NBP.

He also denied being a government asset, contrary to De Lima’s earlier claims.

Kabayan Partylist Rep. Harry Roque and other lawmakers pointed out that Sebastian’s testimony contradicts the testimonies of other witnesses in the previous hearings who claimed that he was the alleged point man of De Lima. PNA