Original musical feats OPM hits

With the tagline, “When the going gets tough, where do you get your strength?” Artist Playground’s Playlist Track 2 presents “I Remember a Boy”—an original musical revue featuring OPM’s most classic hits.

The play will be running on November 11 and 12 at Arts Above located at West Venue Bldg., 112 West Avenue, Quezon City.

Made by millenials, for millenials, the play is about a group of friends who reunite at a cafe they once frequented when they were still college students. They shall recall how their friendship came together, how they fell in love and fell apart.

While reminiscing on their past—remembering the best and worst memories—they unearth feelings which were once laid to rest. With ties severed and hearts broken through the years, will this short reunion allow them to rekindle old flames and begin anew?

This fresh yet nostalgic story of love and friendship that transcends time will be featuring six young, experienced and talented performing artists including Kathleen Francisco, Cathrine Go, Philippe Go, Joe Henson, Mariella Laurel and Miko Manguba.

With musical direction by award-winning Jesse Lucas, I Remember a Boy will relive to the younger audience the beautiful and meaningful melodies of classic OPM hits dating from the ‘70s to the ‘90s.