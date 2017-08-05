IATA: Air traffic growth to reveal airport faults

Growth in global passenger traffic will lead to increased notice of infrastructure deficiencies at airports, the International Air Transport Association said.

Based on latest IATA figures, passenger volumes saw a 7.8 percent year on year increase in June.

“The demand for travel is strong, and that in turn will make a positive contribution to the global economy. This growth will also further expose infrastructure deficiencies,” IATA Director and Chief Executive Officer Alexandre de Juniac said in a report released late Thursday.

“In every part of the world, airport and air navigation infrastructure is struggling to cope with demand. There are plenty of examples linking connectivity and economic prosperity,” De Juniac noted.

A few governments are able to deliver the imperatives of sufficient capacity and quality aligned with customers’ needs and affordability, he said.

“This year’s strong growth is a reminder that there is no time to lose,” De Juniac added.

Airline seats increased by 6.5 percent in June, while load factor rose by 1 percentage point to 81.9 percent, IATA reported.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for an 11.6 percent increase in total passenger revenue.

The Middle East posted the slowest revenue growth of 2.1 percent.

Air passenger traffic growth was also recorded in Africa, Europe, Latin America, and North America, the IATA said.