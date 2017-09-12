IBF champion Nietes intensifies training against Reveco

International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight champion Donnie Nietes will defend his title against Juan Carlos Reveco of Argentina most likely in October or November in still undetermined venue.

Trainer Edito Villamor said the win of the 34-year-old Reveco over Komgrich Nantapech of Thailand via unanimous decision in Argentina last Friday made him a challenger for Nietes’ title.

“So far, we’re starting our rigid training after learning that our opponent will be Reveco. It’s not going to be an easy opponent. We’re still finalizing everything regarding the fight date and venue,” Villamor told The Manila Times in a phone interview.

Villamor added Reveco is a former World Boxing Association flyweight world champion.

“He (Reveco) has a great boxing style and strong, so we have to be cautious. He is a former world champion,” he added.

Nietes (40-1-4 win-loss-draw record with 22 knockouts) is coming off a tough unanimous win over Nantapech last April 29 in Cebu.

Reveco is holding a 39-3 win-loss record with 19 knockouts.