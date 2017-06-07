IBM Watson expects 1-B consumers this yr

MULTINATIONAL technology company IBM expects more than 1 billion consumers to have been touched worldwide by its open cognitive computing technology platform Watson by the end of this year.

“More than one billion will be touched by Watson by the end of 2017,” IBM Philippines President and Chairman Luisito Pineda said on Tuesday at the Watson Summit held at the New World Hotel in Makati.

“Cognitive has become a serious business and an essential in gaining an advantage,” according to Pineda.

Watson was launched by IBM in 2014. It is a cloud-delivered cognitive computing technology which understands the world in a way more similar to humans: through senses, learning and experience.

It is being trained to process information and store them, which could be of future use to companies.

An example of this is how its client Woodside Energy uses it among its engineers in the oil and gas industry.

Watson analyzed decades of engineering data from sources including testing, projects and messages to build the “Watson@Woodside” database. Workers can ask the system questions and receive detailed answers based on Watson’s analysis of the company’s historical data.

Watson also helps in predicting the weather, in such way that it can predict the weather for business owners to know what to sell the next day.

“If your product is going to be affected by the weather, you can get weather prediction,” according to IBM Philippines Chief Technology Officer Lope Doromal.

Pineda explained that a lot of decision making will be affected by Watson as “cognitive is the new lens by which we will see the universe.”

Watson is being trained in nine languages: German, Korean, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Arabic, French, Italian, and English.

The International Data Corporation predicts that spending on cognitive solutions will exceed $40 billion by 2020.