Ibon claims most Filipinos reject foreign ownership

A research group on Sunday said majority of Filipinos do not want foreign ownership in various aspects of the country’s economy.

Ibon Foundation’s opinion survey, conducted September 1-12 on 1,505 respondents in 17 regions, showed that 88.4 percent rejected the idea of further opening up foreign ownership of land.

Only 6.2 percent of the respondents answered “yes” to the question, Ibon said.

In the exploration, development and utilization of natural resources, 86.6 percent responded “no” to foreign ownership, while 6.6 percent agreed, the research group said.

On the issue of foreign ownership in utilities, 84.8 percent rejected it, while 8.8 percent replied yes.

In terms of foreign control of educational institutions, 74.4 percent answered no, while 18 percent answered yes, the same survey found.

Ibon said 73 percent rejected foreign ownership in corporations, while 17.7 percent approved the idea.

On foreign ownership of media firms, 69.4 percent answered no and 16.1 percent answered yes.

Ibon Foundation said the opinion survey employed field interviews and a multi-stage probability sampling scheme, and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.