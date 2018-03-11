‘Ibong Adarna,’ ‘Ang Pag-uusig’ lead Gawad Buhay 2017 nominations

Ballet Manila’s world premiere of “Ibong Adarna” and Tanghalang Pilipino’s “Ang Pag-uusig” (translation of Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible”) lead this year’s Gawad Buhay nominations, receiving 12 nods each.

Through Facebook Live, the Gawad Buhay—the Philstage Awards for the Performing Arts – announced the nominations for the 2017 awards, culled from productions and performances by Philstage member-companies last year.

The FB Live event, held at the lobby of The Theatre at Solaire, was hosted by Audie Gemora and Karla Gutierrez, Philstage president and treasurer, respectively.

“Ang Pag-uusig” is Tanghalang Pilipino’s production of a new translation by Jerry Respeto of Miller’s classic play about socio-political paranoia, while the reenactment of the classic Filipino folklore features choreography by Gerardo Francisco and music by Diwa de Leon.

Next with 11 nominations is Ballet Philippines’ restaging of its Filipino-themed “The Nutcracker,” choreographed by Edna Vida and Alice Reyes, with additional choreography by Adam Sage; and Repertory Philippines’ production of Sarah Ruhl’s play, “In the Next Room, or the Vibrator Play,” directed by Chris Millado, with 10 nominations.

In the musical category, 9 Works Theatrical and Globe Live’s production of Disney’s “Newsies” leads with 9 nods.

Philstage is the only alliance of professional performing arts organizations in the Philippines. Its members include 9 Works Theatrical, Actor’s Actors Inc./The Necessary Theatre, Ballet Manila, Ballet Philippines, Full House Theater Company (Resorts World Manila), Gantimpala Theater Foundation, Peta, Philippine Ballet Theatre, Philippine Opera Company, Repertory Philippines, Red Turnip Theater, Stages, Tanghalang Pilipino and Trumpets.

Now on its 10th year, Gawad Buhay is the first-ever industry awards exclusively for the performing arts.

Winners will be announced on April 12, 7 p.m., at CCP’s Tanghalang Aurelio Tolentino (Little Theater).

Hereunder is the complete list of 2017 nominations:

Outstanding Translation or Adaptation: Guelan Luarca, “Eurydice” (TP); Jerry Respeto, “Ang Pag-uusig” (TP); Alan Glinoga, “Ang Buhay ni Galileo” (Peta)

Outstanding Musical Direction:Daniel Bartolome, “Newsies” (9 Works Theatrical/9WT;) Diwa de Leon, “Ibong Adarna” (BM);

Ejay Yatco, “Hair” (Rep);

Rodel Colmenar, “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” (Full House/RWM);

Female Lead Performance in a Play:

Roselyn Perez, “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” (Rep);

Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, “Agnes of God” (Rep);

Giannina Ocampo, “In the Next Room, or the Vibrator Play” (Rep); Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante, “Blackbird” (TNT); Blanche Buhia, “Lukot-lukot, Bilog-bilog” (TP)

Male Lead Performance in a Play:Michael Williams, “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” (Rep);

Joshua Spafford, “In the Next Room, or the Vibrator Play” (Rep;) JV Ibesate, “Ang Pag-uusig” (TP);

Bart Guingona, “Blackbird” (TNT); Joel Lamangan, “Ang Buhay ni Galileo” (Peta)

Female Featured Performance in a Play: Rebecca Coates, “Agnes of God” (Rep); Caisa Borromeo, “In the Next Room, or the Vibrator Play” (Rep); Tami Monsod, “In the Next Room, or the Vibrator Play” (Rep); Antonette Go, “Ang Pag-uusig” (TP);

Lhorvie Nuevo, “Ang Pag-uusig” (TP)

Male Featured Performance in a Play:Marco Viaña, “Ang Pag-uusig” (TP); Jonathan Tadioan, “Ang Pag-uusig” (TP);

Joshua Tayco, “Ang Pag-uusig” (TP); Bodjie Pascua, “Ang Buhay ni Galileo” (Peta);

Noel Comia Jr., “Ang Buhay ni Galileo” (Peta)

Male Lead Performance in a Musical: Gian Magdangal, “Newsies” (9WT); Arman Ferrer, “Maynila sa Mga Kuko ng Liwanag, The Musical” (GT); David Ezra, “Aurelio Sedisyoso” (TP) ;Markki Stroem, “Hair” (Rep)

George Schulze, “Hair” (Rep)

Female Featured Performance in a Musical: Shiela Valderrama-Martinez, “Maynila sa Mga Kuko ng Liwanag, The Musical” (GT);

Aicelle Santos, “Maynila sa Mga Kuko ng Liwanag, The Musical” (GT);

Upeng Galang-Fernandez, “A Game of Trolls” (Peta);

Joan Bugcat, “Tagu-taguan” (Peta) Maronne Cruz, “Hair” (Rep)

Male Featured Performance in a Musical:Jef Flores, “Newsies” (9WT);

Baron Geisler, “Aurelio Sedisyoso” (TP);

Floyd Tena, “Maynila sa Mga Kuko ng Liwanag, The Musical” (GT);

Roi Calilong, “Tagu-taguan” (Peta); Reb Atadero, “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” (Full House/RWM)

Male Lead Performance in Modern Dance: Rudy de Dios, “Ibong Adarna” (BM); Anselmo Dictado, “Ibong Adarna” (BM); Victor Maguad, “Moon”/from “A Gala Celebration” (BP);

Eugene Obille, “Ang Sultan”/from “The Exemplars: Amada and Other Dances” (BP);

Ronelson Yadao, “Songs of the Wayfarer”/from “The Exemplars: Amada and Other Dances” (BP)

Female Featured Performance in Modern Dance: Abigail Oliveiro, “Ibong Adarna” (BM); Katrene San Miguel,

“Minamahal, Sinasamba”/from “A Gala Celebration” (BP); Sarah Alejandro, “Amada”/from “The Exemplars: Amada and Other Dances” (BP)

Male Featured Performance in Modern Dance: Mark Sumaylo, “Ibong Adarna” (BM); Rudolph Capongcol, “Ibong Adarna” (BM); Romeo Peralta, “Ibong Adarna” (BM); Elpidio Magat, “Ibong Adarna” (BM)

Female Lead Performance in Classical Dance:

Denise Parungao, “Swan Lake” (BP); Kim Abrogena, “La Bayadere” (Philippine Ballet Theatre/PBT); Denise

Parungao, “The Nutcracker” (BP); Jemima Reyes, “The Nutcracker” (BP);

Katherine Barkman, “Swan Lake” (BM)

Male Lead Performance in Classical Dance: Victor Maguad, “Swan Lake” (BP); Victor Maguad, “The Nutcracker” (BP); Elpidio Magat, “Snow White” BM)

Female Featured Performance in Classical Dance:

Abigail Oliveiro, “Don Quixote” (BM);Veronica Atienza, “La Bayadere” (PBT); Stephanie Cabral, “The Nutcracker” (BP)

Male Featured Performance in Classical Dance: Victor Maguad, “Grand Pas Classique”/from “A Gala Celebration” (BP);

Peter San Juan, “La Bayadere” (PBT); Gerardo Francisco, “Swan Lake” (BM);

Victor Maguad, “The Nutcracker” (BP)

Outstanding Modern Dance Production: “Ibong Adarna” (BM);

“A Gala Celebration” (BP);

“Your Highness” (BP);“Ang Sultan”/from “The Exemplars: Amada and Other Dances” (BP);

“Songs of a Wayfarer”/from “The Exemplars: Amada and Other Dances” (BP)

Outstanding Classical Dance Production:

“Don Quixote” (BM);

“Swan Lake” (BP); “The Nutcracker” (BP)

Outstanding Stage Direction for a Play: Bart Guingona, “Agnes of God” (Rep);

Chris Millado, “In the Next Room, or the Vibrator Play” (Rep); Dennis Marasigan, “Ang Pag-uusig” (TP);

Topper Fabregas, “Blackbird” (TNT); Rody Vera, “Ang Buhay ni Galileo” (Peta)

Outstanding Stage Direction for a Musical: Robbie Guevara, “Newsies” (9WT); Jaime del Mundo, “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” (Full House/RWM)

Outstanding Ensemble Performance for Modern Dance: “Ibong Adarna” (BM);

“Visions of Fire”/from “A Gala Celebration” (BP);

“Ang Sultan”/from “The Exemplars: Amada and Other Dances” (BP); “Songs of a Wayfarer”/from “The Exemplars: Amada and Other Dances” (BP)

Outstanding Play—Original or Translation/Adaptation: “Ang Pag-uusig” (TP)