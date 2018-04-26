IBP debunks claims of allowances from Sereno, SC

THE Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) debunked claims that its officers received allowances from Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno or the Supreme Court.

“The President, Executive Vice President, the members of the Board of Governors, all Chapter and Regional Officers of IBP do not receive any allowance from Chief Justice Sereno or the Supreme Court. These elected officials of IBP serve without any compensation or honorarium,” the IBP said in a statement on Thursday.

The IBP was responding to lawyer Larry Gadon’s allegations that IBP officials received allowances from Sereno.

“It is reckless for a lawyer to make false and unfounded allegations. We respect every person’s freedom of expression and may even try to understand his needs and motivations but truth, fairness, and professional ethics should not be lost even in partisan and passionate lawyering,” the IBP said, alluding to the fact that it was Gadon who filed an impeachment complaint against Sereno.

The IBP is opposing the quo warranto petition filed by Solicitor General Jose Calida, which seeks to unseat Sereno by declaring her 2012 appointment invalid on the grounds that she did not submit the complete copies of her Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN).

Sereno said, however, that she complied with the SALN requirement by submitting three, which the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) confirmed was substantial compliance. The JBC screens judicial nominees and recommends a short list from which the President would make his appointment.

The IBP—the official organization of Philippine lawyers whose names appear in the Roll of Attorneys of the Supreme Court—argued that it opposed the quo warranto petition because:

* impeachment was the constitutionally prescribed process for removing a Chief Justice;

* the quo warranto petition was filed way beyond the one-year prescriptive period set by the Rules of Court;

* the Supreme Court did not have the power and should not supplant the determination of integrity and qualifications of a Chief Justice that the Constitution vested upon the Judicial and Bar Council and the President of the Republic of the Philippines, among others.

“The members of the IBP Board of Governors may have diverse political inclinations and beliefs but we are one in taking this principled stand for it is the institutional duty of IBP and the personal oath of every lawyer to uphold the Constitution and promote the rule of law, regardless of the personalities involved,” the IBP said. LLANESCA T. PANTI