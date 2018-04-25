IBP execs got allowance from Sereno – Gadon

Lawyer Lorenzo Gadon on Tuesday claimed that Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno gave cash to officials of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP), sourcing the money from the judiciary’s funds.

Gadon, who filed the impeachment complaint against Sereno who is on leave, said the chief justice gave allowances to the IBP officers, which is why they supported her in connection with the impeachment complaint and the quo warranto petition filed against her by Solicitor General Jose Calida.

“The reason why I filed an impeachment case against Chief Justice Sereno was because of her own fault and it is obvious from the results of the House committee on justice that she had committed so many corrupt acts,” Gadon said in a speech during the conference on empowering women law enforcers held in Camp Aguinaldo, the headquarters of the Philippine military.

Gadon has accused Sereno of not acting on petitions to provide survivors’ benefits to the families of judges who died.

“Majority of those judges are female, 95 percent are female, and their age was at about 80 years old. They failed to receive benefits even if it was under the law,” he said.

Gadon claimed that the “Sereno Supreme Court” provided allowance to IBP officials. “You can see that the IBP officials have been siding with her,” he added.

Jojo Lacanilao, one of the lawyers of Sereno, disputed Gadon’s claims.

“He is again lying and perjuring himself,” Lacanilao told reporters in a text message.

“Attorney Gadon is full of lies just like the impeachment complaint he filed. He also has no evidence on the accusations he was hurling against CJ Sereno,” he added.

On Monday, Jover Laurio of Pinoy Ako Blog filed a disbarment case against Gadon for allegedly violating his oath as a lawyer and the Code of Professional Responsibility when he filed the “baseless unactionable criminal complaint” against Sereno.