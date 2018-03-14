ICC-CabCom okays high-impact projects

Three projects worth a total of P71.35 billion have moved closer to roll-out after gaining approval from economic managers, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) announced on Tuesday.

The projects, which the agency described as “high-impact”, were greenlit by NEDA Board’s Investment Coordination Committee-Cabinet Committee (ICC-CabCom) during a March 8 meeting.

The biggest involves the combined Ambal-Simuay River and Rio Grande de Mindanao River Flood Control projects, costing P39.2 billion, that involves the construction of flood management infrastructure along the Mindanao River Basin, the country’s second largest.

Also approved was the construction of the 10 Proposed Priority Bridges Crossing Pasig-Marikina River and Manggahan Floodway project of the Department of Public Works and Highways.

Costing P27.37 billion, the bridges are expected to improve road transport network capacity and efficiency in the metropolis by adding alternate routes.

Construction of the first two — the Binondo-Intramuros and Estrella-Pantaleon bridges — was confirmed by the NEDA Board last September. Expected to cost P5.98 billion, construction will be funded by a grant from the Chinese government.

The ICC-Cabcom also endorsed the P4.78-billion Rural Agro-Enterprise Partnership for Inclusive Development and Growth project of the Department of Trade and Industry, which aims to improve the productivity and competitiveness of 78,000 farming households.

Beside the three projects, the NEDA said that Cabinet members also approved an increase in the cost and change in scope of the Integrated Marine Environment Monitoring System Phase 2 Project of the Department of Agriculture — Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

The cost revision was not disclosed. The project involves the improvement and expansion of the first phase, particularly the vessel monitoring system (VMS) component and integration of various databases, including fishing vessel registry, ocean and weather data, stock assessment data and records of illegal unreported and unregulated fishing.

“The ICC-CabCom approved BFAR’s request to change the scope of the project in order to purchase additional VMS transceivers to cover more commercial fishing vessels and to utilize both satellite and terrestrial technologies, among others,” the NEDA said.

Cabinet members also approved the change in scope and cost for the Integrated Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Change Adaptation Measures in Low-Lying Areas of Pampanga Bay Project, which aims to maximize drainage efficiency, minimize flood damage and improve trading and market activities in the towns of Macabebe, Masantol, Minalin, and Santo Tomas in the province.

Furthermore, the ICC-CabCom approved the restructuring of the Integrated National Resource Management Project of Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

These projects will now be elevated to the NEDA Board, which is headed by President Rodrigo Duterte, for final approval.

The ICC-CabCom is chaired by Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez and co-chaired by Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia.