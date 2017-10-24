ICC-Cabcom OKs two new projects

A public safety initiative and an extensive bridge-building program, along with additional funding for an airport project, have been approved by an interagency committee, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the NEDA said that the Investment Coordination Committee-Cabinet Committee (ICC-Cabcom) had approved two new projects: Phase I of the Safe Philippines Project and the Bridge Construction and Acceleration Project for Socioeconomic Development.

The Safe Philippines Project, which will be implemented by the Department of Interior and Local Government, aims to establish more collaborative and efficient management of public order, security and safety at the local level.

Expected the cost P20.313 billion, the project involves the construction of 18 integrated operations and command centers that will have video surveillance systems and a remote backup data center.

The NEDA highlighted the importance of the project, describing it as the “bedrock” of the Duterte government’s agenda.

“We value the need of people to feel safe wherever they are in the country and to be able to go about their business and other pursuits. This is essential in building the foundation for inclusive growth, a high trust society, and a globally competitive knowledge economy,” Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said.

The Bridge Construction and Acceleration Project for Socioeconomic Development, meanwhile, involves the construction of five “iconic” bridges and 25 truss bridges, with a total length of 2,848 meters, in nine regions.

With an estimated cost of P11.369 billion, construction—to be led by the Public Works depeartment—is expected to be completed by 2022.

Lastly, the NEDA said that additional financing for the new Bohol Panglao International Airport project would address further civil works requirement amounting to P1.23 billion.

The project is expected to be completed by June next year.