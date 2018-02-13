The ICC and Duterte’s desire for martyrdom

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte’s reaction to last week’s decision by the International Criminal Court (ICC) to open a preliminary examination of the drug war killings, was like a pin-ball, bouncing between thuggish bravado, paranoia, and certifiable delusion. Mostly, though, it was his brand of dangerous nationalist demagoguery that was on show.

If there has been any consistency at all in Duterte’s pronouncements, it is the claim that his campaign against drugs is a sovereign issue and driven by his patriotism. Authoritarians will brook no criticism. Duterte regards international concern as “meddling” in the country’s affairs, if not an outright attack on himself and the nation’s sovereignty. He has vowed to cancel the Philippines’ ICC membership and called the institution “hypocritical”; he has cursed the European Parliament and dismissed EU lawyers as “stupid”; and heaped insult and invective on the UN special rapporteur on summary killings, Agnes Callamard, who denounced the killing of children in the drug war. Love of country, it seems, makes him say such things. “I am willing to rot in jail for the Filipino,” he said in October 2016, just four months into his presidency, “do not keep on threatening or intimidating me.”

Nationalism, writes the British philosopher A.C. Grayling, serves only tyrants. Disguised as patriotism, it trades on the unreason of mass psychology to make a variety of horrors acceptable, even honorable. Duterte has used the nationalist line to defend the ongoing mass slaughter of the poor. Last April, when the lawyer Jude Josue Sabio submitted his complaint to the ICC, the number of killings stood at 7,000. Current estimates by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, the Philippine Alliance of Human Rights Advocates and other non-governmental groups, however, put the death toll at over 13,000.

Sabio’s complaint, which makes compelling reading, demands no less than the trial and conviction of the President and 11 of his key allies, including the country’s solicitor general and foreign affairs secretary. The response from Ernesto Abella, Duterte’s presidential spokesman last year, just stopped short of using the word “treasonous”. “The intent of this filing in ICC is clearly to embarrass and shame the President and undermine the duly constitutional government of the Philippines.”

It is a seductive sentiment. Antonio La Viña, a former dean at the Ateneo School of Government, echoes it with his own nationalistic reaction to the ICC decision. “If only the Duterte administration listened to me and others,” he opined, “we won’t be in this situation where a credible global legal body is evaluating whether we are a failed state in terms of rule of law and justice. That’s the point of the preliminary examination. That’s why I have [to]oppose and continue to oppose the case. It’s an admission of a big failure not just of our government but our society, and especially the legal community.” La Viña wants the killings to stop, of course he does, but he frets about dirty linen being washed in public.

Sabio, whom I have only seen in television interviews, doesn’t seem intent on shaming the country, or, God forbid, his fellow lawyers. He is a man possessed of a quiet but resolute spirit who struggles everyday against physical weariness. He just wants to do what’s right. He is the defense counsel of the former assassin Edgar Matobato who freely confessed to killing over 50 people, and alleged that he received instructions from Duterte who paid him to kill. Sabio is taking on the battle of his life.

In June 2017, Sen. Antonio Trillanes, with party-list Rep. Gary Alejano, filed their supplementary complaint at the ICC. Several pages of their document recall the President’s own words inciting the police and the public to kill. The murderous litanies, characterized by the tedious repetition of the phrase “I’ll kill you” within grammatically mangled sentences, depict, ad nauseam, Duterte’s perception of himself as the nation’s savior bent on rescuing the country from the scourge of drugs. “When I became President, that’s when the Philippines and its citizens realized the damage caused by drugs to our people…Give me a problem and I will solve it. This campaign shoot-to-kill will remain until the last day of my term…”

Harry Roque, an expert in international law and the latest in a long line of presidential spokesmen, called the complainants “domestic enemies of the state” and the ICC as having no jurisdiction. The President, he added, is “sick and tired of being accused.”

The ICC action and the possibility of being tried in The Hague have stoked Duterte’s febrile imagination. He accused the US-based philanthropist Loida Nicolas, of secretly funding a destabilization campaign and plotting with the ICC prosecutor, a claim Nicolas has dismissed as bogus. He has darkly threatened the ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda; “you will get your comeuppance,” he warned.

But what arouses him most of all is the prospect of martyrdom and a glorious death. He imagines the ICC to be a kangaroo court where he will be found guilty and sentenced to death. Don’t bother with imprisonment, he says, relishing writing his own script. He wants to be executed before a firing squad – if there’s no firing squad, find one! he orders. In his mind’s eye, he sees himself nobly defending his actions and being shot, like the country’s beloved national hero José Rizal. “It would be a distinct honor for me,” he says wishfully, “before they pull the trigger, I would say “Fuck you guys!”

