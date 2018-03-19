ICC treaty guarantees best possible defense

IMAGINE a world chess tournament. Off the Black Sea or at Reykjavik. Two international grandmasters face each other, but as the match is about to begin one player overturns the chessboard and declares the tournament is off. The analogy is less than perfect, but this is what struck me when President Rodrigo Duterte announced his withdrawal from the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court as ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda began her “examination” into alleged “crimes against humanity” committed under DU30’s watch.

DU30 is not the first one to pull out of the 20-year-old statute. Since the treaty was adopted in Rome by the United Nations Diplomatic Conference of Plenipotentiaries on the Establishment of an International Criminal Court on July 17, 1998, and joined by 123 states parties, at least one African state has withdrawn, several others have threatened to do so, and Russia and the United States have opted to stay out. The Republic of Burundi, a landlocked country in East Africa, for all the grandeur it lacks, was the first one to withdraw on October 27, 2017.

Following Burundi

This came a month after a UN commission called for a criminal inquiry into extrajudicial killings, disappearances, arbitrary arrests, detentions, torture and sexual violence under Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza, now on his third term. Gambia and South Africa have similarly threatened to quit, saying the ICC had been “hijacked by powerful Western countries” to inflict “foreign-led government change.” Uganda, Kenya and Namibia are also reported to be considering pulling out. Nine out of 10 ICC investigations are against African respondents.

On November 16, 2016 Russian President Putin said the ICC had failed to live up to “the hopes associated with it,” so Russia would no longer be a party to the statute. This followed a statement from the ICC Prosecutor on Russia’s annexation of the Crimea, which tended to contradict Moscow’s position that Crimea voluntarily joined Russia in a fair and free referendum. Russia signed the ICC treaty in 2000, but never ratified it.

Likewise, the US has opted to be out of the ICC. Under President Bill Clinton, the US signed the treaty but George W. Bush revoked the signature, fearing the ICC could be used to target Americans, including their leaders. The ICC was created specifically to deal with the most serious transnational crimes, such as genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and aggression. The Philippines signed the treaty on December 28, 2000 under President Joseph Estrada, and ratified it on August 30, 2011 under B.S. Aquino 3rd.

Junking ICC

Under Article 127, “A State Party may, by written notification addressed to the Secretary General of the United Nations, withdraw from this Statute. The withdrawal shall take effect one year after the date of the receipt of the notification, unless the notification specifies a later date.”

However, “a State shall not be discharged, by reason of its withdrawal, from the obligation arising from this Statute while it was a Party to the Statute… Its withdrawal shall not affect any cooperation with the Court in connection with criminal investigations and proceedings in relation to which the withdrawing State had a duty to cooperate and which were commenced prior to the date on which the withdrawal became effective. Nor shall it prejudice in any way the continued consideration of any matter which was already under consideration by the Court prior to the date on which the withdrawal became effective.”

UN notified

The South Korean president of the ICC has appealed to DU30 to reconsider his decision to withdraw, but the latter wasted no time in notifying the UN Secretary General of his decision through Ambassador Teodoro Locsin Jr., the Philippine permanent representative to the UN. The withdrawal takes effect after one year.

Meanwhile, Bensouda’s“examination” will continue, as though DU30 had not decided to pull out. Although the ICC interest was precipitated by allegations of extrajudicial killings and other human rights violations that began in the 1980s, Bensouda’s“examination” and possible “investigation” (should it mature into one) can only cover crimes committed after the Philippines became a state party to the statute.

Bensouda’s“examination” will continue, as though DU30 had not decided to pull out. Although the ICC interest was precipitated by allegations of extrajudicial killings and other human rights violations that began in the 1980s, Bensouda’s“examination” and possible “investigation” (should it mature into one) can only cover crimes committed after the Philippines became a state party to the statute.

If the prosecutor concludes that there is reasonable basis to proceed with an investigation, she will submit to the pre-trial chamber a request for an authorization of an investigation, together with any supporting material collected. The chamber may or may not grant the request. If the pre-trial chamber, upon examination of the request and the supporting material, considers that there is a reasonable basis to proceed with an investigation, and that the case appears to fall within the jurisdiction of the court, it shall authorize an investigation, without prejudice to subsequent determinations by the court with regard to the jurisdiction and admissibility of a case.

If after the preliminary investigation the prosecutor concludes that the information provided does not constitute a reasonable basis for an investigation, she shall inform those who provided the information. There is no guarantee that after the court has authorized an investigation, and the party has been indicted, trial will automatically proceed. The case of Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta is most instructive. Kenyatta was indicted in 2011 in connection with some 1,200 people killed in ethnic violence after the 2007-2008 Kenyan election. However, in 2015, the charges were withdrawn.

In his statement, DU30 said, “Given the baseless, unprecedented and outrageous attacks on my person as well as against my administration, engineered by officials of the United Nations, as well as the attempts by the ICC special prosecutor to place my person within the jurisdiction of the ICC, in violation of due process and the presumption of innocence expressly guaranteed by the Philippine Constitution and recognized no less by the Rome Statute, I therefore declare and give notice as President of the Philippines that the Philippines is withdrawing its ratification of the Rome Statute effective immediately.”

“I am the state”

There was no mention of any grievance against the ICC by the Philippine State, which is the actual party to the treaty rather than any particular President. But DU30 apparently forgot the distinction between himself and the State, so his statement sounded like the latest remake of King Louis XIV’s, “L’etat, c’estmoi”—“I am the State.”

That isn’t all. Propped up by the pandering panegyric of conscript columnists and propagandists, joined lately by one Lu Kang of the Chinese foreign ministry in Beijing, who seems to believe he also speaks for Filipinos, DU30 laid the blame for his decision squarely on his human rights critics whom he has excoriated far more severely than they have ever criticized him. He singled out the faceless Agnes Callamard, UN Special Rapporteur on summary killings, who has been wanting to investigate the drug killings but has not been able to talk to anyone in government.

Callamard is not part of the ICC process, neither is the UN High Commissioner on Human Rights, ZeidRa’adAl Hussein, who has found himself in DU30’s cross-hairs for suggesting a psychiatric test for the President. Since no formal ICC investigation has begun, it is not accurate to say there is an organized effort to put “DU30’s person” under ICC jurisdiction. Article 12 of the statute says, “a State which becomes a Party to this Statute thereby accepts the jurisdiction of the Court with respect to the crimes referred to in Article 5 (genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and aggression).” But no formal “investigation” has yet begun, and no case against DU30 is in court. So, what “jurisdiction” are we talking about?

I thought DU30’s best move would have been to fight it out in the ICC, if ever he got indicted, and confound his accusers with his sheer spunk. He could have invoked the grounds mentioned in the statute which prevent the court from entertaining a case. These include: a) if the case is already being investigated or prosecuted by the State, unless the State for valid reasons is unable to proceed; b) if the case has already been investigated by the State, and it has decided for valid reasons not to prosecute the person concerned.

But DU30 allowed himself to be carried away by his own statements, and the flatulent coaching he’s getting from all his fat-headed courtiers. As for his spokesman Harry Roque, instead of warning DU30 about the possible consequences of a withdrawal, he tried to flatter his master by saying his Burundi-inspired decision could produce an “avalanche of ICC withdrawals” among his Asian neighbors.

Imitating Pinochet

Believing he’s now beyond the reach of the ICC, DU30 may next come to believe that he and his potential co-respondents—PNP Director General Bato de la Rosa, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd, Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano, among others—are finally home-free. That could be completely illusory. Gen. Augusto Pinochet, who ruled Chile from 1973 to 1990 and even earned praise for Chile’s “economic miracle,” was never subjected to an ICC process despite the killings and other human rights violations during his rule. Upon his retirement as president, he continued as CommanderinChief until 1998, and became senator for life, pursuant to the Chilean Constitution.

But while on a medical visit to the UK, he was arrested on a warrant served by a Spanish magistrate for human rights violations. He fought his legal battle in London but lost, and was held by the British authorities for a year and a half before he was finally sent home, ailing, to face some 300 criminal cases. He died at 91, a broken man.

DU30’s retinue has attacked ZeidRa’ad Al Hussein for suggesting that DU30 undergo a psychiatric evaluation. As I pointed out in a previous column, the Jordanian prince is out of touch and ill-informed; Dr. Natividad Dayan, PhD, of Dayan’s Psychological Clinic had already performed a clinical examination on then-Congressman DU30 in 1998, and found him to be suffering from a “serious and incurable narcissistic personality disorder, with antecedents.” This finding was never contested. It became the basis of a court ruling by Judge Pablito M. Rojas of Pasig, declaring the nullity of DU30’s marriage to Elizabeth Zimmerman Duterte on January 4, 2000.

There is no need for a new psychiatric evaluation.

Article 31

Instead of attacking Zeid for “insulting” the President, DU30’s defenders should have thanked him for performing the President a service, by suggesting his best possible legal defense, should he ever be indicted for any serious crime before the ICC or anywhere else. For under Article 31 of the Rome Statute, a person shall not be criminally responsible if, at the time of that person’s conduct, he/she (a) suffers from a mental disease or defect that destroys that person’s capacity to appreciate the unlawfulness or nature or his or her conduct to conform to the requirements of law, or (b) is in a state of intoxication that destroys that person’s capacity to appreciate the unlawfulness or nature of his or her conduct.

In some of his lighter moments, DU30 has referred to himself as “buwang” (crazy); and behind his back, many of his friends and supporters, including some in uniform, fondly refer to him, in irreverent but healthy humor, as “Bal” (for “baliw”—“mad”). This makes Article 31 his best possible defense against any criminal accusation of having authorized the killing of thousands. But none of his lawyers, including those who fancy themselves as “internationalists,” appear to have come across this critical and all-important article. So, he threw away the lifeboat that could have saved him from the shipwreck.

fstatad@gmail. com