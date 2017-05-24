Iceland banker, not Turkish

With reference to the news article entitled “US arrests Turkish banker on charges of violating Iran sanctions” published by your newspaper under the “Foreign Business” section on 31 March 2017, we would like to inform your good office that the article has been erroneously entitled since its content is not Turkey but about Iceland.

In view of the foregoing, we would appreciate if you could publish a rectification text on the matter.

Sincerely,

Vural Göktaş, Third Secretary

Turkish Embassy in Manila

The story was a dispatch from AFP. A corrected version is published on The Manila Times website under Foreign Business. Ed.