Iceland PM calls for snap election after government falls

REYKJAVIK: Iceland’s prime minister on Friday called for a second snap election in less than a year after a party quit the coalition government because he hid his father’s involvement in seeking a clean record for a convicted pedophile. Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson said he preferred the election to be held in November, just over a year after the last snap vote which was triggered by the Panama Papers scandal. “It came as a considerable disappointment that we seem to be in the same place as after the general elections in 2016,” Benediktsson told a news conference in Reykjavik. The government collapsed on Friday after Bright Future left the three-party, center-right coalition, stripping it of its one-seat parliamentary majority. “This situation was uncalled for but we will have an election… to let the voters decide,” Benediktsson said. “It is impossible to put together a strong majority government which is what Iceland needs now,” Benediktsson later told Agence France-Presse.

