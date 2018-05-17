Iconic hotel brands opening soon at Resorts World Manila

Since opening its doors in 2009, Resorts World Manila (RWM), the Philippines’ first integrated entertainment and tourism hub, has been home to the luxurious all-suite Maxims Hotel, five-star Marriott Hotel Manila, and the recently rebranded Holiday Inn Express (formerly Remington Hotel).

The 737-room Holiday Inn Express, of the InterContinental Hotels Group, provides value-for-money accommodations for the budget-conscious traveler. These mid-market brands will soon be joined by the Savoy Hotel, a 684-room development by Megaworld Corp.

A fourth hotel, Belmont Hotel Manila, owned by local property developer Megaworld Corporation, opened in 2015 and has become the preferred accommodation of practical business travelers. All 470-rooms are efficiently-designed, fitted with essential luxuries, and offer optimum city views from its rooftop pool and bar.

Soon to join RWM’s impressive portfolio of lodging brands are the iconic Hilton Manila, Sheraton Manila Hotel, and Hotel Okura, all of which will all open in the near future adding approximately 940 rooms. Once they are fully operational, RWM will have the highest hotel room count for a single complex in the Philippines. It will also include new gaming and retail spaces, as well as six basement parking decks.

“The wide range of choices assures top quality accommodation options for every preference, need, and budget,” said Stephen Reilly, Chief Operating Officer for RWM. “Being a part of RWM assures our guests of experiencing world-class service and signature Filipino hospitality in every hotel, every time.”

Located just across Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 (NAIAT3), one of the country’s busiest travel hubs, RWM provides unbeatable comfort and convenience for guests. Runway Manila, a fully air-conditioned elevated pedestrian link bridge directly connects NAIA T3 with Newport City and RWM, gives travelers a safe and environmentally-sound way to reach their accommodations within the complex in just a few minutes.

Guests can also enjoy the wide range of entertainment, dining, and shopping options offered by RWM. In addition to around 50 dining outlets, and dozens of global and homegrown retail brands, RWM is also home to the multi-award winning Newport Performing Arts Theater (NPAT) which is the stage for world-class concerts and performances.

