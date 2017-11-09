ICONIC SILHOUETTES

DKNY Fall Collection 2017

For Fall 2017, DKNY welcomes a new chapter in its story – one that hearkens to the brand’s iconic past and the innovative founding principles of its namesake. The collection reveals DKNY’s refreshed point of view on a broad range of categories as well as updates on its most iconic essentials: the classic white shirt, the perfect sweater, the waisted blazer, the cold–shoulder blouse, the masculine–feminine coat. These arrive in both muted tones of black, navy, and aubergine and spirited hues of emerald and bliss red.

DKNY, exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., is located at Power Plant Mall and Rustan’s Makati among other select locations.