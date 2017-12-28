ICONIC STYLES

Tory Burch

Channeling a more retro feel, Tory Burch’s Resort Collection takes inspiration from the friendship between style icons, Jackie Kennedy Onassis and Princess Elizabeth of Toro. The two fashionable women epitomize effortless elegance in simplicity, and “as consummate travelers, captured the cosmopolitan sense of ease with far-flung references.”

In the collection, clean silhouettes are paired with more natural details such as wooden beads, fringed raffia and embroidery inspired by traditional Romanian needlework. The collection is both refined and relaxed with ensembles that balance soft lines and fluidity with structure. A-line skirts and tunics have feminine flourishes, while pleated pants, blazers and belted trench coats sway with the body, following her every movement.

Overall, the palette exudes a laidback style, light with natural hues such as khaki and ivory, with playful touches of navy, deep burgundy and orange. Reflecting the timeless fashion of the two icons, the collection also has staple pairings in crisp white and black.

Tory Burch is located at Greenbelt 5, Rustan's Makati and Rustan's Shangri-La.