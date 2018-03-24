ICRC helps to provide clean water for Marawi

FIVE months after the end of the Marawi City siege, humanitarian organizations working on the ground estimated that 81,000 evacuees and returnees are still struggling to meet their basic needs: water, food, sanitation and education.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has been working together with the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) and local authorities to aid the affected communities, particularly with clean water.

“At the Saguiaran evacuation center, 400 families have been reliant on the water we have been delivering by truck for nearly a year now,” Alessandro Giusti, head of the ICRC water and sanitation team in the Philippines, said.

The ICRC has finished building a system that will regularly supply clean water for these evacuees who face prolonged displacement.

“Water is closely linked to public health. Waterborne diseases such as diarrhea and cholera, as well as sanitation issues, can be prevented if there is a regular supply of potable water,” Giusti added.

Two new generator sets were recently donated to the Marawi City Water District (MCWD) to guarantee a regular supply during unexpected power outages. The generators kept two pumping stations functional during the initial phase of the residents’ return, before power supply was restored.

The ICRC will also support the authorities’ broader rehabilitation efforts, including a three-month study to assess the current condition of the water system in Marawi.