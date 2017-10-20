ICTSI buys gantries for Manila terminal

RAZON-led ports operator International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) is spending $22 million ($1.13 billion) for the purchase of 16 hybrid rubber tired gantries to expand the capacity of Manila International Container Terminal (MICT).

The purchase is part of the ICTSI’s $80 million capital equipment program for MICT.

“The new RTGs, the first of their kind in the Philippine ports system, will not only boost operations but will further enhance ICTSI’s HSSE [Health, Safety, Security and Environment] group-wide program that aims to create and maintain safe working environments for both ICTSI employees and clients,” ICTSI Senior Vice President Christian Gonzalez said.

“The new RTGs will improve terminal efficiency and allow us to match demand in terms of operational performance,” he added. “Terminal utilization currently remains exceptional and we see no signs of congestion despite the volume influx.”

The equipment, purchased from Japanese shipbuilder and equipment maker Mitsui Engineering and Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. (MES), will reduce carbon emission by 40 percent and result in up to 60 percent better fuel economy as it utilizes smaller engines with diesel fuel saving technology that combines 200,000 VA Li-ion batteries.

The new RTGs are able to stack one over five-containers high and six containers-wide, including truck roadway. It has a rated load of 40 metric tons.

The first batch, consisting of eight RTGs, is scheduled for delivery in November 2018, with the remaining to be turned over by October 2019.

Apart from RTGs, ICTSI is set to commission five more quay cranes in the next two years including a pair of neo-Panamax cranes.

Upon completion, MICT is expected to become the only terminal in the Philippines capable of servicing neo-Panamax boxships with capacities of up to 13,000 TEUs.

“We are preparing for the era of supersized ships. All the development we have in the pipeline will ensure MICT, the country’s premier container terminal, will be able to cope with the pressing demand and volume increase,” Gonzalez said.