ICTSI donates patrol vessels to PNG city

International Container Terminal Services Inc.’s (ICTSI) unit in Papua New Guinea (PNG) recently turned over two patrol vehicles to the city of Lae to aid law enforcers in maintaining peace and order there.

ICTSI owns South Pacific International Container Terminal Ltd. (Spict), which operates the Port of Lae.

“Law and order is a shared responsibility. These donations are our tokens of commitment to the people of Lae.

We will be here for 25 years. Expect more from us as we move forward,” Spict CEO Edward Muttiah said in a statement.

“Spict commits to invest in major equipment upgrades, leading edge port technology, and human resources development,” the company said.

“Community stakeholders stand to benefit from these investments through employment, global standard training and benefits package, and career pathing and mentoring,” it added.

A new police station will also be constructed in the area, according to ICTSI.

The National Parliament of Lae, meanwhile, appealed to the local community to look after the donations.

“These donations are hard to find,” said John Rosso, a member of parliament.

“We should all take part in the development and improvement of the security situation in Lae,” he added.