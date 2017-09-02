ICTSI to expand capacity of Manila container seaport

LISTED port operator International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) plans to increase the capacity of its Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) with the construction of berths seven and nine in the next few years.

“Next year, hopefully, we are starting to build our berth seven… Including berth nine, it will add to our capacity by around 58 percent,” ICTSI Sales and Marketing Associate Nathaniel J. Abogada said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

A portion of land positioned after berth six at the Manila port will be reclaimed for the establishment of berth seven, Abogada said.

Currently, MICT is the largest container terminal in the country, with an annual capacity of 2.75 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

MICT also hopes to make its truck gates fully automated, similar to ICTSI’s Victoria International Container Terminal located in Melbourne, Australia, but it is considering the welfare of employees who may be laid off.

“Our model for our fully automated gates is our port in Melbourne, the VICT port. That’s our model. That’s the very first of its kind,” Abogada said.

“We have to consider the employment, the number of people that will lose their jobs. We are serving 1,700 employees here and 80 percent of them are from the operations side,” Abogada said.